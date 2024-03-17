Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Carol productions present Latin Night at Outside Bar

Mar 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – Presented by Carol Productions, Latin Night promises to be your favourite fiesta (party) every Monday at Outside Bar, located at Movietowne.

Latin Night begins from 20:00hrs until the early hours of Tuesday. Celebrate and indulge in mouth watering cocktails, BBQ delights, wings, chicken tenders, Tacos and Nachos at affordable prices.

So if you are a fan of Latin dances, such Salsa and Bachata, then grab friends and head down to Outside Bar this and every Monday.

 

 

Features/Columnists

