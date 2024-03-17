Carlvin Burnett’s ‘Guide My Way’ is all about a country boy guided by the Father

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – One of Carlvin Burnett’s latest songs “Guide My Way” is quite addictive. After listening to the lyrics, combined with the reggae style rhythm and his melodious voice, I was hooked and could not stop myself from repeatedly singing out loudly, a part of the chorus, “Father guide my wayyyy, protect me from my enamiess (enemies), show me things that I cannot see”-and I am not the only one addicted to the song.

While gathering my thoughts for a newspaper article, it kept on replaying in my mind and so this week I must share the story behind Carlvin Burnett’s ‘Guide My Way” because its trending.

“Guide My Way” is produced by Joey2koolProduction and is a story of a “small” country boy from Berbice, who is being guided by the Father.

Speaking with The Waterfalls in the recent interview, Burnett said that the song speaks about his own life story.

“It speaks about what I have been through, the issues I have faced and how I actually got out of it” the 2024 Soca King told Kaieteur News.

Burnett didn’t share the details of what he was able to overcome in his life but he did say that his musical journey has been a “rollercoaster ride”.

“It was rollercoaster ride actually nothing great is ever that smooth so for me it was a rollercoaster”, the Berbice singing sensation said.

While a rollercoaster ride might scare some, Burnett is enjoying the thrill and taking advantage of it because according to him, he is “a small country boy living in Guyana and working really hard to make the dream a reality”.

Music and singing is a family tradition for Carlvin Burnett. He grew up in a house of singers and became one himself but in the early days of his career, he only showcased his talent in church where he also played the drums.

Burnett said too that he was a laid back person that didn’t push much, but that would all change when a fellow Berbician like himself, Celeste David won a national singing competition in the country.

Burnett said she inspired and motivated him to take the step in music that would change his life forever.

“I said to myself if she can do that I can do that too,” he said.

The very next singing competition Burnett signed up. He made it to the finals and although he got second place, the competition served as a launching pad for his music and led to him becoming a household name in Guyana and the Caribbean.

He then linked up with the Heatwave Band, a group that Burnett praised for making him the performer he is today.

Burnett added that he is grateful that he was also able to collaborate and being around other local artistes like Nikita, Diana Chapman, Mark Batson and Jackie Jaxx, who helped each other excel in their respective careers.

As Burnett the country boy continues to seek guidance from the “Father”. He has set himself a goal for the next five years.

“In five years or less, myself and my team, want to be the touring group from Guyana” Burnett said before adding ”If you look anywhere else, Jamaica get Dexta daps or Bennie Man, or Valiant, and the US (United States) get Beyonce, Barbados got Rihanna, who Guyana got? We carlvin Burnett, We got Joey2koolProduction, we got Mark Batson, we got Diana Chapman, we get Nikita”.

At present, Burnett is working on more addictive hits, an afro beat song called Coolio. He is also collaborating Ckush to produce a reggae-pop song called Survivor.

Burnett is also working on another collaboration which he promises will blow minds.

“I am not going to let the cat out of the bag of who that person is that I am collaborating with but trust me when you see it, it is going to blow your mind”, Burnett said.

Follow link to listen Carlvin Burnett’s “Guide My way”, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2I3STnHLEY