All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Nand Persaud Racing Stable seeking major wins

Kaieteur Sports – The place to be today is the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice. Thousands are expected to throng to the venue as that entity stages its grand annual One-Day Phagwah horserace meet.

With six races on the card and a whopping $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking a grand day of racing is anticipated. Over 65 of the country’s top horses have entered to be a part of the action.

Several companies have rolled in with sponsorship to make the meet a memorable one. With the Metro Company, Delmur Company Limited, Torginol Paint and the Kennard Family among the sponsors.

The feature showdown is for animals classified C and lower over one mile and a ding down battle is anticipated for the hefty $1M winner’s money and trophy compliments of Metro Stationery and Office supplies.

The Nand Persaud Racing Stable is looking to come big as it throws two recently imported champion horses into the feature event. The horses are Beckham James out of Florida and Chestnut is Phil in Echo from Canada. These animals imported in December have come with good reputations and are ready to stake their claim among the best in Guyana. They will however have to contend with a star-studded lineup that includes Stolen Money, Creemore, Early Bird, Wild Texas Tom and American Traveler.

Horses running in the H1 and lower event will aim for the top prize of $500,000 and a trophy also over six furlongs with the likes of Then in the H class there are Amicable Kate, Emotional Damage, Supremacy, Rachael, Amazing Grace.

Another top-class lineup has been assembled for the event for three-year-old Guyana-bred horses, which has a winning pocket of $400,000 and a trophy over seven furlongs.

The J and K class matchup over six furlongs will see the winner running away with $300,000 and a trophy.

The other events are for classified L class open horses and the final event for L non-winners. Both have a top prize of $200,000 and a trophy.

Other horses set to compete include Black Time, Trump, Money Time, Top Ranking, Tiz Way, Run Happy and Little Africa.

The track is in excellent condition and an exciting day of racing is anticipated.

The top individual performers, including top jockey, top trainer and top stable will be presented with their silverware compliments of Mr. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Bourda Market.

The event will be conducted under the aegis of the KMTC. (Samuel Whyte)