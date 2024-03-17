$34M estimated to complete installation of A/C at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News – Six contractors have submitted bids to install the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport project is estimated to cost $34 million to complete.

The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is currently being rehabilitated. As previously reported, the ministry commenced a rehabilitation project in 2022 to have the sporting facility enhanced and modernised.

During a visit to the Sports Hall back in November 2022, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson told this publication that a contract worth $97M, which was awarded to ECS Construction & General Supplies, covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. That phase he noted entails the redesign of the front section of the building which would be reconstructed. The minister explained at the time that the works at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

This publication had reported that in December 2022, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board had awarded an initial contract for the installation of the HVAC systems at the facility. That project was given to ECS Construction & General Supplies to the sum of $89, 840, 020.

Aside from the $97 million contract, and the $89 million contract for the HVAC, the NPTAB had also awarded a contract in December 2022 for electrical installation. That project was awarded to A. Ogransein & Sons to the tune of $31,409,000.

Following that, NPTAB awarded a $60,324,675 contract to S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply for the completion of the northern face of building.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Procurement of office equipment.

Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport

Rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall – Completion of HVAC installation.

Demerara Harbour Bride Corporation

Supply and delivery of one semi-truck with 40ft side lifer trailer.

Ministry of Public Works

Provision of Insurance Services Lots 1-3.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and delivery of Urology supplies.

Guyana Energy Agency

Design, supply, installation and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic systems and distribution networks for Hinterland Communities in Guyana.

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision service- Construction of inter-connected drainage network and control discharge mechanism at CPCE.

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of vessel tracking devices.

Expansion of SSAS Fish Hatchery, Mon Repos.

Supply, delivery and installation of truck scale for MMA/ADA Seed Processing Plant.

Supply, delivery and installation of computer server with software and accessories for the GSA.