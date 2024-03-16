Youths placed on bail for thieving cattle

Kaieteur News – Two unemployed men were on Wednesday granted $75,000 bail each after they appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court to answer to larceny charges.

The accused, 20-year-old Matthew Hugh of Lot 17 Centenary Street, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and 19-year-old Royan Shamar Roberts also known as ‘Pooksie’, of Lot 65 Nabaclis, ECD are accused of stealing a goat from residents of Enmore, Haslington, Nabaclis and Golden Grove all on the ECD.

Roberts is also accused of stealing a cow.

The duo, made their first court appearance before Magistrate Peter Hugh, where the larceny charges were read to them. They were not required to enter a plea.

Kaieteur News understands that over time, the residents of the four communities noticed the loss of their cattle and made a report to the police station. This resulted in the two men being arrested on Sunday.

The duo was charged with larceny of goat and was placed on bail in the sum of $75,000 each. Additionally, Roberts was also charged with larceny of cattle, he was granted $75,000 bail. The two are scheduled to return to court on March 27, 2024.