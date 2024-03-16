The introduction new crops will help Guyana to become self-sufficient

Latest update March 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2024 Letters
I was delighted to learn of the recent onion trial that was conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture through its National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute. Based on a social media post on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the small plot yielded a very bountiful harvest with well-sized onions, something we do not often see in the markets.
If this project expands and is given the attention and resources it needs, indeed, it will be a game changer for Guyana. A lot of money is expended annually to purchase onions as it is used by almost every Guyanese for many reasons. Many of the meals we prepare daily have onions as a base and if the Ministry can make this a thriving industry that can also develop into an export commodity then Guyana will once again prove itself as the lead on agriculture in the region.
Apart from what commercial production can do for the economy, this undertaking also demonstrates the vision and the exquisite leadership of the President and the Minister of Agriculture. I must openly commend the Ministry and NAREI for the work put into getting this project up and running. While some people might not focus on what this means for us as a nation, I wish to emphasize that the introduction new crops will further help Guyana to become self-sufficient and a producer of more of what it consumes. This also opens the doors for more youths to be involved as young people tend to have an interest in newer industries.
I watch with great optimism as this undertaking moves from being just a project to a thriving and economically feasible industry.
Yours sincerely,
Ron McKenzie
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 16, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 3…GHE vs. Barbados Pride – GHE (436 all out & 136-8), Pride (230 all out & 31-0) Kaieteur Sports – A maiden 1st class century...
Mar 16, 2024
Mar 16, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his press conference yesterday, this time advertised as speaking in his capacity of Vice President,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]