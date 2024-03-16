GTU not acting in good faith

Dear Editor,

I fully support the Education Minister, Honourable Priya Manickchand’s examination into the rationale and justification for GTU’s demand for 20% salary increases for teachers during the pandemic period from 2020 to 2022.

In many parts of the world in highly developed countries, teachers not only did not receive any increase or pay hikes for the pandemic period but many had to endure pay cuts. Teachers’ salaries were cut by 20-50% (https://www.future-ed.org/how-the-pandemic-could-affect-teacher-pensions/, https://www.edweek.org/leadership/how-coronavirus-is-jeopardizing-teacher-pay-raises/2020/03).

The Government of Guyana gave salary increases for this period yet the GTU’s unreasonable demand for further increases seriously questions the rationale for this attitude. These increases buffered the cost of living in those years. Unfortunately, it would seem that the GTU is not negotiating in good faith and recent utterances by the Guyana Trade Union Congress President Patrick Yarde calling for the mobilization of workers for ‘country wide action’ smacks of an ulterior political motive.

Furthermore, the Government had spent billions of dollars in various forms of relief to every Guyanese during this period, including the teachers and spent a lot more on medical services, facilities, vaccines, testing, grants, etc. The PPP/C Government took full control over the control and eventual eradication of the devastating pandemic ensuring that all the necessary financial resources were available in a timely manner.

Undoubtedly, thousands of lives were saved and many families were spared the agony and suffering of losing loved ones. The Budgets for these years went over the roof and now it is most unconscionable that the GTU wants additional salary increases and related compensation for this dark period. What about the other sectors?

Everyone was adversely affected and the least we can do is to be thankful for being alive today. It was the most catastrophic period in our history and can you imagine that the Coalition used this to siphon off hundreds of millions from the Liliendaal Covid Facility?

They ‘retrofitted’ an empty shell which cost over $1 billion. In addition, one should recall the GTU’s and the Opposition’s negative stance on the vaccination program. Sadly, everything is given a political flavour by the Opposition and its allies.

The Opposition leader knows now where the money can be sourced to pay increases in teachers’ salaries but during the Coalition reign of mismanagement and corruption he failed to realize that the teachers could have been given the pay package they now demand. But the GTU has decided to cast the burden on this Government despite all the forgoing mentioned in the above paragraph.

But this was not all the Government had to deal with the destructive and disastrous floods in 2021 which categorized Guyana as a state of disaster which again this Government had to effectively address. Again billions had to be spent to ensure that the agriculture sector and peoples’ livelihoods are safe and secured. Is this so soon forgotten or was the GTU ensconced on another planet? The Coalition Government never had to deal with the devastating pandemic and the destructive flood in 2021; they filled their pockets and were forced to exit. The GTU must bring all of these to the table when negotiating. Negotiations must and should not be done in a vacuum, all factors must be considered.

This Government in view of the above has offered to the teachers an attractive three year package from 2024 onwards but the GTU disdainfully walked out. It would seem that the Union is not interested in any harmonious resolution to the issue of salary increases. This smacks of concealed motives.

“What is done is done, what is gone is gone. One of life’s lessons is always moving on’ is an enduring quote which must not be taken superficially; there is great wisdom in it. If the GTU is sitting at the bargaining table in good faith, then it should recognize the debilitating events which transpired in the past years and the magnanimous offer which this Government has made. Teachers’ lives are far better under this Government than at any time and they should not be trapped by the Opposition’s political modus operandi which is bent on destabilization. This has always been their sole achievement.

Teachers must remember who benefitted when the Coalition was in government-only themselves, friends and families. Things can only get better under this Government, and that’s a proven fact. Beware of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Yours sincerely,

Haseef Yusuf