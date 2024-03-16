GBBFF National Novice Championship unfolds today in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – The anticipation is palpable in Linden as the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) gears up to host its National Novice Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship today at the Lichas Hall in Linden.

In a collaborative effort with key partners including the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Fitness Express, and New GPC Inc., the GBBFF is all set to showcase the prowess of over 20 dedicated athletes in four exciting categories: Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Miss Bikini, and Miss Bikini Wellness.

This annual event not only promises an evening of thrilling competition but also aims to celebrate the dedication and hard work of athletes within the bodybuilding and fitness community. The mining town of Linden is poised to witness the culmination of months of preparation as these athletes take center stage.

Notably, success at the Novice Competition holds significant implications for the athletes, as those who emerge victorious will earn coveted spots on the Guyana Central American and Caribbean (CAC) 2024 team, while others will be considered for future opportunities.

The event kicks off at 7 pm, and tickets are priced at an affordable $1,500. With the stage set and the athletes primed, all eyes are on Linden as it prepares to host a spectacle of strength, grace, and determination.