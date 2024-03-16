Drakes maiden century gives Pride hope with 312 needed for win on final day

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 3…GHE vs. Barbados Pride

– GHE (436 all out & 136-8), Pride (230 all out & 31-0)

Kaieteur Sports – A maiden 1st class century from Johnathan Drakes gave Barbados Pride a glimmer of hope as they face a daunting 312-run target for victory with a day left, as Guyana Harpy Eagles look to put this match to rest following days of intense action at Coolidge.

Drakes carried the Pride with his 101 from 204 balls, hitting 13 fours to help Barbados end on 230 all out in their first innings.

Only Shane Dowrich (41), offered some resistance as the Eagles’ bowlers were on point throughout their spells.

Fast-bowler Nial Smith, who returned to the side this game, gave a good account of himself by leading the charge with 3-54.

Young speedster Isai Thorne ended with 2-37 after snapping up his pair of victims late on day 2, while Test spinner Gudakesh Motie (2-38) and senior left-arm spinner Permaul (1-50) made timely inroads.

With a lead of 206, Tevin Imlach called for the declaration after ending on 136-8 in their 2nd innings.

Pride spinner Jomel Warrican finished with 5 wickets after adding 3-32 to his two first innings wickets. Fast-bowlers Chamar Holder (2-40), Jair Mccallister (2-21), and Jason Holder (1-15) bowled better during the second innings.

The Harpy Eagles core put in some work batting a second time, as Kevlon Anderson (33), Kevin Sinclair (25), Kemol Savory (22), Taganarine Chanderpaul (20) and Permaul (24) chipped in with useful runs.

Barbados will enter the final day on 31-0 and will need a lot from captain Kraigg Brathwaite (8*) and Zachary McCaskie (18*) come today.

Drakes looked by far the most comfortable batsman as he resumed his innings with confidence on the third day to bring up his half-century and eventually ton.

Overnight partner Raymon Reifer (13) didn’t hang around long as Smith sent him packing. After losing their first wicket of the day, Barbados hit another bump when Jason Holder (4) fell victim to a hostile Smith, who bagged his second of the morning.

Dowrich and Drakes played well during their stay which stabilized the innings. The former West Indies wicket-keeper provided the spark needed to give Barbados some confidence while taking pressure off his younger, set partner.

Permaul had other plans however, forcing Dowrich into a poor shot, only to be out caught by Smith. Kemar Roach then failed to trouble the scorers, falling for duck at the hands of Motie, leaving Barbados reeling with the afternoon session ahead.

After reaching his century, Drakes was caught and bowled by Motie, while Smith removed Warrican (13) to bring down curtains on the Pride’s 1st innings.

Action continues today from 10:00h.