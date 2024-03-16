A Call for Institutionalized Cheddi Jagan Memorial Lecture

Dear Editor,

This month the country observes the birth and death anniversary of the great Cheddi Jagan. It is time for an institutionalized annual Dr Cheddi Jagan Memorial Lecture to recognize the work of and pay tribute to the indomitable leader whose activism rapidly led to independence of the colony of British Guiana. Emerging as a key orator and prominent organizer, Cheddi became one of the most popular political leaders. He was twice removed from office by the Anglo-American alliance, the only leader to fetch that burden.

There is an annual Eric Williams Memorial Lecture that started in 1999, named after the late former PM of T&T. The lecture draws on the leadership works of the former PM and its relevance today providing an intellectual forum for the examination of pertinent issues in Caribbean and African Diaspora history and politics. A prominent international figure was invited annually to speak on a subject or topic of choice.

Among prior speakers were the late Kenneth Kaunda, former President of Zambia; Cynthia Pratt, former Deputy Prime Minister of Bahamas; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Beverly Anderson-Manley, former First Lady of Jamaica; Portia Simpson Miller, former Prime Minister of Jamaica; Kenny Anthony, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia; Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines; renowned African American activist and UCLA Professor Dr. Angela Davis, an enthusiast of Jagan. Bharrat Jagdeo delivered one such lecture some six years ago at Florida International University. It was one of his best and memorable speeches on development.

The late American Secretary of State Colin Powell supported the lecture series and inaugurated The Eric Williams Memorial Collection Research Library, Archives & Museum at UWI, St Augustine campus in 1998. It was named to UNESCO’s prestigious Memory of the World Register in 1999.

Cheddi Jagan had a profound impact on Guyana as well as regional independence struggles and development between 1944 and 1997. No Caribbean leader had a greater impact on independence struggle and as such more deserving of a Memorial Lecture than Cheddi.

His stature and prominence were as influential as, if not more than, that of Williams. And he was more impactful than Caribbean freedom fighters as the Anglo Americans were fearful of and paid heed to his radical advocacy of independence. Like the Caribbean anti-colonial figures, Cheddi he supported social causes and was a trade unionist. But unlike them, he was a radical leader who embraced socialism.

Unlike Williams and other Caribbean freedom fighters, Cheddi was a grass roots activist, dwelling among the peasants or rural folks. He spent most of his time among the poor and working class rather than among the elite and urban folks.

Like Williams, Cheddi was an outstanding writer, scholar, and historian (though an amateur one) and a charismatic figure. And he was the leader of the largest political party and trade union in the region.

Cheddi’s political involvement and influence predated several other Caribbean freedom fighters including Eric Williams who became founder and Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), Trinidad and Tobago’s first modern political party in 1956. The PNM was successful in the country’s 1956 national election, making Williams the first Chief Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and Premier in 1961. With Independence in 1962, Williams became the country’s first Prime Minister. He would hold this position till his death in 1981.

Cheddi’s political movement started before Williams in 1946, and he founded the first modern party in 1950. He became Chief Minister in 1953 and Premier in 1957. He would have become PM in 1961 if the British had fulfilled their promise for Guiana’s independence. Local and international conspirators delayed Guiana’s independence.

Unlike Caribbean freedom fighters, Cheddi was an exponent of socialism as a means to address long-standing economic and social challenges. He was a forceful orator, a major influence in organizing nationalist opposition to colonial rule and spreading the popularity of the nationalist cause around the colony as well as throughout the Anglophone Caribbean region.

He was democratically elected as Chief Minister, Premier twice and leader of the PPP to lead free Guyana, the latter position denied to him by local conspirators and Anglo-American alliance. Jagan would serve as Guyana’s first democratically elected President. And he remained head of the PPP from its founding in 1950 till his death in 1997. And if we add his leadership to the PPP precursor, PAC, from 1946 that was dissolved into the PPP, Jagan served as leader for over 50 years.

Like Williams and other regional freedom fighters, Cheddi’s speeches electrified the colony, initially all races and then with the racial division in 1955, Indians primarily. He was an icon for Indians not only in Guyana but around the region and in Suriname. Cheddi consistently spoke passionately and forcefully to encourage racial unity though not successful.

As CM, Premier, and President, Cheddi oversaw national programs of agrarian and land reforms, opening up land for farming, small scale industrialization, and infrastructure development. He also passionately worked for women’s rights, secularism in education and state matters, advancement of education for all at all levels, and social welfare. He initially subscribed to Nehru’s policy of non-alignment but embraced the Soviet bloc. He was criticized for the latter action. He was both criticized and praised by different academics, depending on their political ideology, for his support for Cuba and the Soviet bloc and communism.

Analysts would describe him as an elegant, charming young intellectual and socialite. He also participated in the political and cultural activities of the national Indian organization, BGEIA. But he became critical of the leadership of the organization and left. He grew increasingly attracted to socialism and liberalism which were beginning to influence the politics and economics of UK and Europe but less so in America.

In office, his policies spread free education and self-reliance and the need to eradicate social evils such as poverty and unemployment. He launched ambitious schemes to promote sanitation and potable water and electricity supplies. He governed frugally and wisely never to waste resources. And he was incorruptibly honest. His ideas and experience proved invaluable to his successors in 1964 and 1997. His influence is all pervading in Guyana and the region, and scholars around the globe admire him.

A Cheddi Jagan Memorial Lecture would honor the legendary Caribbean freedom fighter, statesman, and author of several books. I and others organized one such lecture in March 2018 in NY for Jagan’s centennial where Ralph Ramkarran delivered the keynote address. It should be institutionalized and internationalized like the Eric Williams annual lecture series.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram