Two teens hospitalized after motorcycle accident

Kaieteur News – Two teenagers of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are nursing injuries and are hospitalized after they were involved in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday night.

According to police, the teens, a 17-year-old (name withheld) who was driving motorcycle CL7572 and 19-year-old Ramesh Prashad, who was driving motorcycle CK 2959 were involved in the accident which took place at the Enterprise Access Road, ECD.

The accident occurred at 19:25h.

Initial enquiries disclosed that two police officers on motorcycle patrol observed two individuals riding without headlights in the area. The duo, upon observing the police, rode onto the “access road which is under construction, and leads into the Enterprise backlands where a new housing scheme is being developed.”

Police said that, “At the time, motorcycle CL 7572 was proceeding East alongside motorcycle #CK 2959, on the said road (still without lights) at a fast rate when one of the motorcyclists rode into a pile of ‘crushed stones’ that was in the centre of the road under construction. The motorcyclist lost control of his bike, causing both motorcyclists to fall onto the roadway and receive injuries on their bodies.”

Police lost sight of the two persons but continued in the direction they rode. While proceeding, the ranks heard a call for help and responded immediately. The ranks observed the injured teens and summoned an ambulance. The duo was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.