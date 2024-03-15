Two Int’l companies vying to develop weight-restriction programme for Linden-Mabura road project

Kaieteur News – Three companies from the United Kingdom (UK), Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), and Guyana have submitted their proposals to develop and initiate an axle load control programme in relation to the ongoing Linden to Mabura Hill road project.

This project is being executed by the Ministry of Public Works, and at the opening of tenders just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the three bidders are: It Transport Limited (UK) in joint venture with SRK’gineering & Associates Limited, Caribbean Transportation Consultancy Service (T&T), and AI Engineers Guyana Inc. (GUY).

The ministry in its initial advertisement shared that the Government has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) in an amount equivalent to US$178,709,000 towards the cost of Linden to Mabura Hill road upgrade project. The agency noted that it intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of the financing to make eligible payments under a contract for consultancy services.

The ministry through its Works Services Group would be the executing agency for the project. According to the document, the objective of the selected consultant is to develop and initiate the implementation of a realistic programme of axle load control in Guyana. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of 12 months.

Kaieteur News understands that the government is consultancy services for the strengthening of axle load control for the US$190M Linden to Mabura road project. It was reported that this project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, some hard shoulders both sides measuring 2.4 metres, cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, a utility corridor, about 10 bus stops, and nine rest areas just to mention a few.

The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil.