Service Guyana and Archery Guyana Join Forces to Introduce Archery to Essequibo

Kaieteur Sports – Service Guyana, a leading provider of HVAC and Energy Efficiency Solutions, has teamed up with Archery Guyana, the governing body for archery in the region, to bring the exhilarating sport of archery to Essequibo.

This collaboration aims to introduce the timeless art of archery to the residents of Essequibo, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage in a sport that combines precision, focus, and athleticism. By leveraging Service Guyana’s extensive network and expertise in community outreach, alongside Archery Guyana’s passion for promoting the sport, this initiative seeks to facilitate the proposed weekend Training after which participants in the Archery Instructor Course will be sanctioned to instruct the sport of Archery in Essequibo.

At the simple handover ceremony at the Head office of Service Guyana located at Lot 149 Church & Light Street, Georgetown, on March 14, 2024, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sheikh Mujeeb Ahmad opined that “Service Guyana is thrilled to partner with Archery Guyana to introduce archery to Essequibo.” Hailing from Essequibo himself, he went on to say that “We believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to the people of Essequibo.”

Archery Guyana, known for its dedication to fostering the growth of archery in Guyana, is enthusiastic about the collaboration. “We are delighted to work with Service Guyana to expand the reach of archery in Essequibo,” said Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery

Guyana. “This partnership will enable us to introduce more individuals to the joys and benefits of archery, including improved focus, discipline, and physical fitness.”

Through joint efforts, Service Guyana and Archery Guyana will continue to organise archery clinics, training sessions, and competitions in Essequibo, as the soon-to-be certified Archery

Instructors will be equipped to teach the sport recreationally and in schools.

The introduction of archery to Essequibo represents a significant step forward in promoting the sport and in this regard President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon expressed sincere thanks to Mr.

Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sport and the National Sports Commission and in particular Essequibo Sports Organiser Ms. Wazeeda Bacchus for the assistance with respect to logistics put in place for the upcoming training course. Service Guyana and Archery Guyana are committed to making this initiative a resounding success and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the region.

Service Guyana is a leading provider of HVAC and Energy Efficiency Solutions, committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients across Guyana.

For more information about archery programmes in Essequibo, please contact Archery Guyana at [email protected].