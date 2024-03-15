More trophies more sponsors for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah horserace meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – With just a few days to go before race day, more sponsors have hopped onboard to be associated with the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Phagwah Horse Race Meet.

The latest to get on board are horserace Magnate Colin Elcock of the Delmur Company and the Balkarran Brothers of the USA.

The KMTC will stage its annual Phagwah race meet at its Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice venue on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

They have joined the likes of The Metro Stationery and Office Supplies, Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana, Torginol Paints Guyana Limited and The Kennard Family.

A total of six races are listed for the day with over $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. Over 65 of the nation’s best horses are set to grace the starting line for highly competitive races.

The Metro Stationery and Office Supplies will be sponsoring the feature event which will be for animals classified ‘C’ and Lower over a distance of 1 mile. They have doled out close to $2M for the event. Those entered to battle for the $1M winning take and Metro trophy are Stolen Money, American Traveller, Bechan James, Cremore, Wild Texas Tom and Philin Echo.

Two other exciting top notch events are the H1 and lower event for a winning purse of $500,000 and a trophy. There is also the Three years old Guyana Bred race. Both event have top notch line-ups.

The other races are for animals classified J and K and lower, there is the race for L class open horses and the final event for L class non-winners.

Top jockeys, stables and trainers will be rewarded with accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana.

The KMTC has one of the best horseracing facilities in the country. The track is in excellent condition and an exciting day of racing is anticipated.

The event will be staged under the aegis of the KMTC.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar on 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010, T. Jagdeo on 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo on 689-0629 for more information.

Race time is 13:30 hrs.