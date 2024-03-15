Man killed in Mazaruni mining accident died from drowning – Labour Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into a workplace incident that left a dredge owner dead at Cowing Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The dredge owner, 60-year-old Bertram, died on March 6 last after a piece of land caved into the river where he was working and pinned him underneath the water. According to the Labour Ministry, a post mortem revealed that Bertram died from asphyxiation due to drowning.

Investigations so far by the ministry revealed that his workers used a nearby dredge to pull his body from the water. “The investigation is being conducted by Mr. Naipaul Persaud, Occupational Safety and Health Officer of the Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Mr. Sekou Walters, Senior Mining Engineer of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC)”, the Labour Ministry stated.

Kaieteur News had reported that One of Willie’s workers told police that the incident occurred at approximately 12:45 hrs. at Cowing Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River. The man said that his boss had dived into the river to extract gravel from the riverbed when he [the worker] noticed that a piece of land was caving into the river at the exact location where Willie had dived.

The man said that realising Willie was in danger and could be buried underwater; he tried signaling to him by tugging against a rope that was attached to him [Willie] but received no response.

Bertram's water dredge in the Mazaruni River

