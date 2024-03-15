Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Finally, its back. The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets Competition will make its return after a four-year absence with five matches this evening, at the National Park, starting at 19:00hrs.

Unrivalled in its appeal and popularity, thirty-two of the best teams in the format in the Georgetown Zone will square off for prize monies totalling more than $1.5 million along with trophies and an automatic spot in the national finals slated for July.

The winning team will take home $800,000 and the champion’s trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $400,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The winner of the Plate final will cart off $$100,000.

The tournament which also has a sponsor Colours Boutique will see teams decked out in uniforms compliments of the clothing and shoes store situated on Robb Street and Regent Street respectively.

As customary, it is anticipated that fans can expect riveting action from the first game right until the final day of competition as teams battle for the top prize and bragging rights as the greatest of the streets.

Teams such as back-to-back champions Gold is Money, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Broad Street, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Leopold Street, all previous title holders will have their work cut out with the new cadre of opponents eager to stamp their authority in the exciting format.

Among the teams leading this current list of new challengers are Stabroek ballers, already the winners of one of the two tournaments held this year, while the experience Bent Street, North East La Penitence, Albouystown, Sophia, California Square and Lodge All Stars will no doubt want to prove that they are no pushovers.

What is promised and assured is that from kickoff there will be fireworks as teams battle for outright supremacy and a sizeable paycheck compliments of Banks DIH under its Guinness brand.

In addition to the predictable excitement on-field, fans will also benefit from giveaways as the Organisers seek to make the experience a happy one for them.

Admission is free with musical entertainment and large sightscreens set up around the venue for viewing on the matches live.

Meanwhile, the first three nights of the competition will be played on a knockout basis with the winners advancing to the group phase, before the quarterfinals set for March 30.

Following are the fixtures for the first three nights:

On Friday March 15: Alexander Village versus Rising Stars; Sophia vs. Bent Street Young Gunners; Festival City vs. Laing Avenue Ballers; North East La Penitence vs. Ballers FC and Gold is Money vs; Renegade All Stars.

On Saturday March 16: Broad Street vs. Make It Happen; California Square vs. Sophia B; North Ruimveldt vs. Street Ballers; Albouystown Airport Ballers and Back Circle vs. Stabroek Ballers B.

On Sunday March 17: Up Top Boss vs. Lodge All Stars; Tiger Bay vs. Middle Road Ballers; Bent Street vs. Tucville Rangers; Stabroek Ballers vs. Bad A Yard; Leopold Street vs. Unstoppable; Sparta Boss vs. Back Road Ballers.