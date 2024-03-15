Latest update March 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

GPHC now certified as Kidney Transplant Centre

Mar 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was on Wednesday officially certified as a Kidney Transplant Centre, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The certification was conferred by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA).

This achievement marks a significant advancement in the nation’s medical capabilities, with GPHC becoming the first institution in Guyana to attain this certification.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony presented the certification to the hospital on Wednesday during a simple ceremony at the ministry’s head office, Brickdam, Georgetown.

During his address, the minister emphasised the significance of obtaining the certification in ensuring Guyana’s compliance with international standards.

“What we have done here and that extensive process is verifying that we are meeting all the international benchmarks that exist in other parts of the world so we are happy to have engaged in this process,” Dr. Anthony noted.

The establishment of the HOATTA was made possible through the enactment of the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Act 2022.

Following this legislative landmark, the agency’s members were officially gazetted in February 2023, with their appointments taking effect in April of the same year.

Dr. Anthony commended the team at the GPHC for their diligent efforts, which have propelled the advancement of transplant practices in Guyana.

He also acknowledged the collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), highlighting its instrumental role in implementing various measures.

“As we go forward, moving from living donors to cadaveric transplants, I think the public can rest assured that we are adhering to all the best international practices, and I want to commend the agency for the work that they’ve done so far.

By this action, you’re setting a bar for all the hospitals in our country so that whatever process we have gone through here today, when other institutions would like to be certified the same high standards would apply,” the health minister asserted.

He said there are still some crucial steps to be taken, such as building the capacity to conduct matching tests locally, which is set to be completed by the end of 2024.

Dr. Anthony emphasised the enthusiasm for conducting various types of transplants but highlighted the necessity for training individuals and seeking partnerships with countries like Spain and Brazil to facilitate this endeavour.

Furthermore, he noted that the legislation also mandates the development of a bio bank, with discussions already underway for its establishment shortly.

Chair of the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency, Dr. Shanti Singh, reiterated the agency’s mandate to ensure accessible and equitable transplantation services in Guyana, aligning with international standards and guidelines while emphasising ethical and high-quality practices for donation and transplantation. She highlighted the progress made since assuming office, including drafting regulations to operationalise the act at the policy level, building human resource capacity, and training key staff on standard operating procedures and protocols for deceased donation. (Department of Public Information)

