GFF Referee Instructor/ Assessor Natasha Lewis selected for FIFA Instructors Seminar

Latest update March 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Referee Instructor/Assessor Natasha Lewis will next month attend a FIFA Instructors Seminar in Jamaica.
Scheduled for April 10 to 12, Lewis will join other referees selected by FIFA from across the region, including representatives from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Curacao, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, in Montego Bay.
The course will be facilitated by FIFA technical instructors and will cover theoretical and practical sessions designed to “develop and improve top referee instructors using FIFA materials and concepts.”
GFF 3rd Vice President and former referee Dion Inniss shared that the comprehensive workshop is a “high-level training programme which from all accounts is well merited”, adding that “I have no doubts you will represent Guyana with distinction and more importantly, return well-equipped to impart the knowledge gained.”
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continues to make significant strides in elevating the standard of football in Guyana through continuous investment in providing players, coaches and officials with consistent access to premier-level programmes facilitated by FIFA and Concacaf.
GFF President Wayne Forde reiterated that officials are “key to shaping the quality of the game, to upholding the highest principles and standards, therefore it is a must that they too receive the same level of attention and investment as players, coaches and administrative staff in order to foster a culture of professionalism and competence across all facets of the sport.”
Guyana currently has four FIFA registered referees. Leading the contingent is FIFA Assistant Referee Kleon Lindey, whose remarkable tenure spans an impressive decade; Denisha Isaacs, the lone female FIFA Assistant Referee, FIFA Referee Shavin Greene and FIFA Futsal Referee Colin Abel.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 15, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 2… – GHE 1st innings (436 all out), Barbados 1st innings (59-3, Reifer 1*, Drakes 20*) Kaieteur Sports – Veerasammy Permaul missed...
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Mar 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his press conference yesterday, this time advertised as speaking in his capacity of Vice President,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]