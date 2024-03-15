GDF and Slingerz March 13-30 matches postponed due to players’ national team duties

Kaieteur Sports –

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Competitions Department has rescheduled all KFC Elite League Season Six matches involving the Guyana Defence Force FC and Slingerz FC between March 13 – 30 due to several players being called for national team duties.

Since March 11, four Guyana Defence Force FC and five Slingerz FC players have been training with their fellow Golden Jaguars teammates under the direction of Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The Golden Jaguars are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Series scheduled for this month in Saudi Arabia. Guyana will compete in two international friendlies in the Middle East, with the first match against Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) scheduled for March 21, followed by a face-off against Cambodia on March 26. These historic games will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jedda.

The postponement of the KFC Elite League fixture adheres to the guidelines outlined in Article 2.32 of Season Six Regulations which states that “if four or more players from a club’s current GFF register are summoned for National Duties, that club may request the postponement of match(es) during which said players are called. A request for postponement shall be submitted in writing to the GFF Secretariat no later than 48 hours before the scheduled match day. The GFF Competition Department shall take the final decision on all requests for postponement.”

New match days will be announced later.