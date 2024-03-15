Beharry, Lall stroke half centuries in latest EDCA 2nd Division 40-over fixtures

Kaieteur Sports – The action-packed weekend in the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) 2nd Division 40-Over competition unfolded with thrilling encounters at #2 Canal ground and Farm ground, showcasing the prowess of Demolition, Sandpipers, and other spirited teams.

At #2 Canal ground, Demolition showcased their mettle by securing a hard-fought victory over Eccles, triumphing by 3 wickets. Eccles, batting first, posted a competitive total of 193-8 in their stipulated 40 overs, with Malcolm Mickle leading the bowling charge for Demolition, scalping 4 wickets for 38 runs. Bernard Bailey provided valuable support with figures of 2-30.

In response, Demolition’s Ravindra Beharry displayed a scintillating performance, notching up a blazing 70 runs, embellished with 9 fours and 4 sixes. Leon Swamy contributed significantly with 49 runs, guiding Demolition to victory at 194-7 with a couple of overs to spare.

Meanwhile, at Farm ground, Sandpipers exhibited dominance as they cruised to a commanding 131-run win over Ruimveldt. Andy Lall and Ravindra Singh spearheaded the batting onslaught for Sandpipers, crafting impressive half-centuries to propel their team to a formidable total of 322 runs.

Lall’s magnificent knock of 82 runs, adorned with 8 fours and 5 sixes, was complemented by Singh’s fluent 68 runs, featuring 5 fours and 3 sixes. In response, Ruimveldt faltered and were bundled out for 191-10, with Diquan Bamfield and Vinash Rampersaud wreaking havoc with the ball, clinching 3 wickets for 36 runs and 2 wickets for 8 runs, respectively, sealing Sandpipers’ emphatic victory.

Sunday witnessed further gripping encounters, with Continental Raptors succumbing to Providence by 5 wickets at Laluni ground. Riyad Latiff’s resilient knock of 34 runs, supported by Troy Benn’s 18 runs, guided Raptors to a modest total of 122-7. However, Providence chased down the target with ease, reaching 123-5 to claim victory.

Additionally, Peters Hall, Patrewta, and Herstelling emerged triumphant in their respective matches, adding to the excitement of the weekend clashes.

Looking ahead, the cricketing action is set to intensify with the final four first-round matches scheduled for this weekend. Eccles will lock horns with Uprising Sports Club at Farm, while Timehri will face Providence at #2 Canal on Saturday. On Sunday, Ruimveldt will test their skills against Patrewta Sawmills SC at Farm, followed by a thrilling encounter between Sandpipers SC and Laluni SC at home.