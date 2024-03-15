Alphonso, Sumner shine on Day Four

Latest update March 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Woodpecker National Juniors Squash Championship has been ablaze with action over the past two days at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street. Wednesday witnessed remarkable victories from Under-19 stars Safirah Sumner and Michael Alphonso, followed by impressive performances from Blake Edwards and Rylee Lowe in the U17 divisions. Rising talents Egan Bulkan and Zoey McDonald also showcased their skills with wins in the respective Boy’s U13 and Girl’s U11 categories, setting the stage for an exhilarating remainder of the 2024 tournament.
Day four of the championship unfolded with contrasting wins as 15 matches concluded the day’s play. In the U11 category, Zoey McDonald secured a convincing victory over Ella Fernandes with scores of 11-1, 11-8, and 11-3.
While, the U13 category witnessed Matthew Daby’s impressive 3-0 victory over Jacob McDonald before facing off against Egan Bulkan in another Boys U13 matchup. Bulkan staged a remarkable comeback to clinch victory with scores of 11-13, 11-4, 11-3, and 11-6.
The U15 division saw a few upsets, with Justin Ten Pow securing a win against Brenno Da Silva 3-0, while Richard Rodrigues triumphed over Justin Goberdan with scores of 11-1, 11-5, and 11-9.
Later on, the U17 division featured five thrilling matches, with Shiloh Asregado, seeded number two, defeating Justin Ten Pow (number 4 seed) with scores of 11-4, 11-2, and 11-6. Blake Edwards overcame Jeremy Ten Pow with scores of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, and 11-9, while Richard Rodrigues emerged victorious against Avian Wade in a four-game battle with scores of 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, and 11-8. On the Girls’ side, Rylee Rodrigues and Safirah Sumner secured identical 3-0 victories.
Closing off day four with the U19 division, Sumner continued her winning streak with another 3-0 victory, this time against Rylee Rodrigues. Meanwhile, Malia Maikoo triumphed over Georgiana Fernandes with scores of 11-7, 11-9, and 11-6. Michael Alphonso delivered a masterclass performance against Louis Da Silva, securing victory with scores of 11-3, 11-3, and 11-1. Da Silva bounced back strongly against Joshua Verwey in another U19 matchup, winning with scores of 11-6, 11-4, and 11-1.
The tournament which is fueled by E-Net continued yesterday with more thrilling matches.
