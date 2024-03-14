UG gets award for excellence in security and defense education

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana on Wednesday received the 2023 William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies Award for Excellence in Security and Defense Education.

The award ceremony was held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre at UG’s Turkeyen Campus. The award was conferred by the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies. “This seminal award, according to a press statement sent out by the university, “acknowledges UG’s significant contributions to developing future leaders equipped to address critical security and defense challenges within Guyana and the Americas”.

“The Perry Award for Excellence in Security and Defense Education is given to individuals or institutions in recognition of their significant contributions in the field of security and defense education in the Americas”, UG stated. The University of Guyana is reportedly the only 2023 Perry Award recipient.

In 2022 UG launched its master’s degree in strategic development studies, a programme developed as a result of a collaboration between the university, Guyana Government Agencies— National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)—and the United States Government through the William J. Perry Center.

Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin speaking at the event said: “The University of Guyana is honoured to receive this award,” emphasising the institution’s commitment to advancing security and defense education. She noted that UG is “firmly committed to its role in developing future leaders who can contribute to a more secure and peaceful hemisphere. In particular, national security in all spheres is the critical factor in our present and future success as a nation, so the Nation’s University has to deliver in this area. This is a first step.”

Meanwhile, Perry Center Director, Paul J. Angelo said that it was an honour to have participated in the establishment of the programme. “As the Masters of Science in Strategic Development Studies suggests, the University of Guyana is the nucleus of a much broader national pivot toward strategic thinking and represents the country’s most vital platform for public dialogue about Guyana’s role in the Americas and the world—a leading space for policy makers, civil society, and the private sector to discuss Guyana’s today and tomorrow,” he said.

President Irfaan Ali who also attended the ceremony said that the award should not be underestimated. “The Perry Centre is not an ordinary centre. The National Defense University is not an ordinary centre…These institutions would have crafted programmes and developed the minds of extraordinary people around the world [and] it is a tremendous honour to achieve this accolade, this award and we must not take it lightly at all,” the head of state expressed.

President Ali underscored the pivotal role of the university and programmes such as these in stemming the root cause of authoritarian leadership which is now becoming prominent in today’s society.“To deal with this we have to deal with security as a lifelong investment and not just an opportunistic investment….The fundamentals of international security, and hemispheric security form the foundational pillars on which the principle of leadership and principle of security and democracy is built,” he further stated. The Guyanese head-of-state also noted that this is the only beginning of more partnership and collaboration with Guyana and the William J. Perry Center.

Chief of Defence, Brigadier Omar Khan also acknowledged the head of state’s vision in institutionalising the strategic development studies that are geared towards the holistic concept of national development. “We all know how imperative it is to have leaders across the various sectors prepared and equipped to respond to today’s challenges and to be proactive to address new and emerging situations, especially regarding the safety of our people and the security of our democracy and sovereignty. Already, we have seen the tremendous strides made in this regard,” the Brigadier Khan stated. US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Colonel Sheldon Howel, delivered brief remarks at the awarding ceremony.