Trade union mobilising workers for countrywide action

– says Govt. pussyfooting on teachers salary talks

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) has put the government on notice that its failure to return to the negotiation table with teachers in good faith will result in the mobilisation of its members to act.

While GTUC did not specify as to what form their action will take, the Union did say that it will continue to stand with the teachers, children, families and all affected by the strike. The Trade Union noted that the move by Government on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 not to respect the agreement to engage with the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) with a view to resolving the dispute is a demonstration of Government’s continued high handedness, disrespect and ill-will towards teachers and the nation’s working poor. “It showcases Government’s disregard for our nation’s children, particularly those who are dependent on the public education system,” the statement added.

The GTUC called on workers of Guyana, trade union leaders, religious organisations, civil society, including the supporters and for the government, to “open their eyes and see clearly that neither they nor their children are safe from the ravages of the ruling party…” “The Government is thereby put on notice that failing to return to the table in good faith will result in us mobilising and taking action,” the GTUC said adding that they are disgusted with Government’s “dishonest attitude towards such a large and diverse group of citizens, children and our wider community in terms of its impact.” The union said there is further concern that Government has a wider more nefarious agenda that is unfolding gradually.

President of GTU, Dr. Mark Lyte, told the media on Tuesday that the Union will be heading back to the High Court in wake of a breakdown in the salary talks. The GTU and Education Ministry had agreed to engage in talks towards solving teachers’ salary woes following the Court appointed mediation process. The mediation was also geared towards bringing an end to five weeks of protest and industrial action led by teachers across the country. During an emergency press conference held at the GTU’s headquarters on Woolford Avenue, the GTU President accused the Ministry of Education of reneging on an earlier agreement that the two sides would discuss salary increases for teachers for the period 2019-2023 in accordance with the multi-year agreement. Dr. Lyte told members of the media that “We are going to take this matter back to the Court for the Court to adjudicate on the matter. We are at present, in consultation with our lawyers, and we believe that reneging on the first position taken, and the legitimacy of the signed agreement coming out of the first meeting is placing this administration as one that we cannot trust.”

He explained that the negotiations fizzled after the Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shannielle Hoosein- Outar, showed up at the meeting to introduce herself as the “chief negotiator” for the Government and making it clear that the Government has no intention to discuss a wage package for the period 2019-2023.

Dr. Lyte noted that the GTU after consultations with its attorneys on the legal actions to be taken, it will consider other actions, including the resumption of the strike. “We are making it clear that the Union will not be bullied by the Government, it would appear that the Government is divided on the issue…For obvious reasons, all the options are before us, strike being the one that we would have called off, and strike being a possible action that could resume. In fact, calling off of the strike was temporary to have these discussions take place. So, this nation can be plunged again into a nationwide strike action because the thousands of teachers across this country are disappointed in the action of this administration and they will be held accountable for this,” the GTU President said.

The Ministry of Education in statement following the press conference said that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education informed the representatives that fiscal provisions for prior year increases were not provided for in the 2024 budget. She reiterated that teachers would have benefitted from across-the-board salary increases given in previous years and asked the representatives to discuss the salary proposals commencing from 2024.