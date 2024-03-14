Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Oil output in Guyana, Brazil, U.S. expected to keep oil prices stable despite lower production from OPEC countries – IBD

Mar 14, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Exxon’s third FPSO ‘The Prosperity’ which started production offshore Guyana in November 2023.

Exxon’s third FPSO ‘The Prosperity’ which started production offshore Guyana in November 2023.

Kaieteur News – In a recent report titled “Ready for Take-Off,” the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) highlighted that despite lower production levels from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries, the surge in oil output from Guyana, Brazil, and the United States is expected to maintain stability in oil prices.

The report underscores the volatility in commodity prices, particularly oil, throughout 2023. Despite temporary increases triggered by events like the conflict in the Gaza Strip, prices remained on a downward trajectory after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Citing data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the report indicates a drop in OPEC’s oil market share to 51% in December 2023, marking its lowest level since 2016. This decline in OPEC production is set against the backdrop of record output from non-OPEC countries, notably the United States, Guyana, and Brazil.

The IDB’s report sheds light on the macroeconomic landscape, noting that Latin American and Caribbean economies outperformed expectations in 2023, with GDP growth reaching 2.1%. Strong global economic expansion played a significant role in driving this growth, supported by proactive policies and resilient financial markets.

Looking ahead to 2024, the report predicts a deceleration in global economic growth, with market analysts projecting 1.6% growth for the Latin American and Caribbean region. However, the return to long-term average growth of 2% is anticipated by 2025.

The global economic context outlined in the report indicates a gradual slowdown in growth following the COVID-19 pandemic recovery. While the United States experienced improved growth in 2023, forecasts suggest a moderation in growth rates for the coming years. Similarly, growth in the Eurozone and China is expected to remain subdued, with various factors contributing to these projections. Amidst these economic dynamics, the surge in oil production from non-OPEC countries, particularly Guyana, Brazil, and the United States, is poised to offset the decline in production, thereby stabilizing oil prices in the global market.

In Guyana, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is producing over 645,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from three ships in the Stabroek Block—Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity. With three projects in operation, Exxon said it looks forward to progressing with Guyana’s Yellowtail and Uaru Projects for which development wells are already being drilled.

The company remains in discussions with government for the approval of Exxon’s sixth project, Whiptail, sometime this year. Collectively, Exxon said Guyana is on track to produce over 1.2 million barrels of oil per day by 2027 from the Stabroek Block.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for Eagles heading into Day 2 

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for...

Mar 14, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  – GHE (1st innings 231-5)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Read More
Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of Jamaica 

Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of...

Mar 14, 2024

International athletes show keen interest in Kares CrossFit

International athletes show keen interest in...

Mar 14, 2024

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Forde

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup...

Mar 14, 2024

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor for Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor...

Mar 14, 2024

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Mar 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]