Man survives after truck crushes his motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A food vendor on Monday miraculously survived after a Canter truck crushed his motorcycle along the Public Road at Number Eight Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.
The vendor, Seigefred Wilson, also known as ‘Bomb Man’ of Bath Settlement, WCB, would normally ride around Berbice selling beverages, food and other snacks in a tray attached to the back of his motorbike.
Monday was no different but it almost ended in a tragedy for him after a canter truck knocked him down while he was plying his trade. Instead of stopping to assist him, the truck continued its journey. Luckily for Wilson he had on his helmet and narrowly escaped with a few minor scrapes and bruises. Footage of the accident obtained from security cameras has surfaced on the internet.
The footage showed Wilson riding his motorcycle at a normal rate of speed when a dark-coloured canter truck slammed into him from behind. The impact flung Wilson off his motorcycle and crushed it and the tray filled with his merchandise in the process. Wilson somehow managed to “tuck and roll” after landing on the paved road before springing up to his feet. A report has been lodged at the Fort Wellington Police Station and ranks are on the look-out for the hit-and-run, canter truck driver.
