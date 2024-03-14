Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer arrested with firearm, ammo

Mar 14, 2024 News

The lodged items

The lodged items

Kaieteur News – A labourer was arrested with a firearm, matching rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cannabis on Wednesday morning.

The police have said that the arrest was made during an intelligence-led operation which was conducted on the man’s residence at First Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. The police said that, “the owner was contacted and under the house a black Taurus 9mm pistol with a Magazine containing five matching rounds concealed in a black plastic wrap were found. The suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.”

A further search was conducted on the eastern side of the yard in a dug-up area in the ground, where one black plastic bag with wrapped transparent packages was found, all of which contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, police added. The suspect was further informed of the second allegation and subsequently escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station. The suspected narcotic was weighed and it amounted to 2,338 grams. The Firearm, Ammunition and the three bulky parcels were lodged. Investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for Eagles heading into Day 2 

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for...

Mar 14, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  – GHE (1st innings 231-5)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Read More
Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of Jamaica 

Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of...

Mar 14, 2024

International athletes show keen interest in Kares CrossFit

International athletes show keen interest in...

Mar 14, 2024

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Forde

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup...

Mar 14, 2024

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor for Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor...

Mar 14, 2024

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Mar 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]