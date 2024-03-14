Labourer arrested with firearm, ammo

Kaieteur News – A labourer was arrested with a firearm, matching rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cannabis on Wednesday morning.

The police have said that the arrest was made during an intelligence-led operation which was conducted on the man’s residence at First Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. The police said that, “the owner was contacted and under the house a black Taurus 9mm pistol with a Magazine containing five matching rounds concealed in a black plastic wrap were found. The suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.”

A further search was conducted on the eastern side of the yard in a dug-up area in the ground, where one black plastic bag with wrapped transparent packages was found, all of which contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, police added. The suspect was further informed of the second allegation and subsequently escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station. The suspected narcotic was weighed and it amounted to 2,338 grams. The Firearm, Ammunition and the three bulky parcels were lodged. Investigations continue.