John Lewis Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament set for Saturday and Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union, GRFU, will stage the annual John Lewis Memorial Sevens tournament, on Saturday, March 16 from 11:00 hours, and on Sunday March 17, from 15:00 hours in the National Park.
The tournament is held in memory of GDF reserve Colonel (Ret’d) John Percy Lewis, MSM, who passed away in April 2020, whilst serving as the President of the Pepsi Hornets Rugby Club.
The formal opening ceremony will start at 11 hours on Saturday.
