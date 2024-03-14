Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

International athletes show keen interest in Kares CrossFit

Mar 14, 2024 Sports

Some of the best CrossFit athletes are expected to travel to Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Championship on April 6-7.

– Organisers eager to push Guyana’s sport tourism

Kaieteur Sports – Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship returns April 6-7 in Georgetown, Guyana, and the third edition will be a key factor in the event’s quest to become highly attractive globally.

This year, the event has already attracted the attention of top athletes from the Netherlands, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Bahamas, and French Guiana, as well as interest from Dubai.

By attracting high-caliber athletes, Kares CrossFit has collaborated with Competition Corner, a dynamic registration, planning, and scoring software built for Functional Fitness and Weightlifting competitions globally.

CrossFit is a branded fitness regime that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity.

Coordinator Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves states, “We have tremendous plans to grow the sport of CrossFit in Guyana and, by extension, the Caribbean. From this year, you will see significant changes to our modus operandi, and it started with us partnering with the international platform of Competition Corner”.

“As part of taking the event to the next level, we have put certain systems in place to ensure a higher level of competition, and it started by having those who wish to compete participate in open workouts. Understandably, this move may limit the numbers, but it ensures immense quality on the field,” Ramsay-Gonsalves further explained.

In August-September, Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship aims to host a scaled event in Trinidad and Tobago while the 2025 edition of their main event is headed to the United Kingdom, as they are set to receive their CrossFit license soon.

“We see CrossFit as a product that grows sport tourism immensely in Guyana. It’s massive that one of the athletes who have over 70,000 followers on Instagram is coming to compete. Additionally, the platform on which the competition is now placed has further opened the floodgates of top-level persons from around the world coming to compete. We have a big vision for the sport, and this year, we will lay the platform to go bigger.”

The organisers further revealed that they are also upskilling their judges, and another practical assessment will be conducted on March 17.

Athletes are reminded registration closes on March 24, and the fee is US$70. The link to registration is https://competitioncorner.net/

On April 6, athletes will head to the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal for a series of workouts, and they will return to action on April 7 on the National Park tarmac.

General admission is $1,000, while VIP tickets are $7,000.

