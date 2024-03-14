Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for Eagles heading into Day 2

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride

– GHE (1st innings 231-5)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his deputy Kevlon Anderson hit first day half-centuries as the champs enter day 2 at Coolidge today, in the driver’s seat.

The Eagles ended on 231-5 in 89 overs after a good first day. Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit a gritty 40 off 144 balls, finding the ropes 4 times.

His partner Matthew Nandu (28) again looked good but failed to convert his start. However, it was Vice-captain Anderson who kept his team going with an aggressive 87 which was decorated with 16 fours.

His century partnership with captain Tevin Imlach, who grinded the opposition bowlers for 55 from 162 balls (6×4), carried Guyana on day 1.

Barbados Pride veterans tapped into their international experience, as speedsters Jason Holder (2-29), Kemar Roach (1-35) and spinner Jomel Warrican (1-31) picked up key wickets for their team.

Guyana had their best start to date thanks to some solidarity from the openers who added a breezy 52, the highest of the season.

Nandu punched four fours but was run out in the 25th over following a mix up between himself and Chanderpaul, giving the Pride their first breakthrough of the morning session.

Chanderpaul continued to frustrate the Barbados seamers, while a watchful captain Imlach, got his innings going with a couple of fours.

Warrican’s introduction turned out to be a golden move, forcing the left-handed Chanderpaul into an irresponsible shot, holding out to Roach in the deep; who completed the crucial catch.

Guyana reached their 100 in the 48th over, with a new batsman in Anderson and his captain, eventually taking the champs to 122-2 when afternoon tea break arrived.

Anderson continued his aggression during the afternoon session where he reached his half-century but more importantly gave Guyana the numbers to post a big first innings total.

Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries when play resumed for the final session of the afternoon, before tragedy struck twice.

Just as he looked set for a three figure score, Roach landed the huge blow to remove Anderson, while Holder accounted for the wicket of Imlach, who had just crossed fifty along with Kemol Savory (7), as Barbados pulled things back.

Action continues today from 10:00h.