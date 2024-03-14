Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. seeking contractors to build six more secondary schools

Mar 14, 2024 News

The brand new $864 million secondary school being built in Tuschen, Region Three.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is now seeking contractors to build six brand new secondary schools across the country, according to recent tenders issued by the ministry.

Some $74.4 billion was approved in this year’s budget for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.  According to the tender documents, the ministry intends to construct a brand new secondary school at Jawalla in Region Seven, Monkey Mountain in Region Eight, Waramuri in Region One, Micobie in Region Eight, Orealla in Region Six, and at the community of Phillipi. Kaieteur News had reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education.

During a visit to the Amerindian village of Orealla back in December last year, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh told residents that government intends to build a secondary school there and is currently identifying an area for the school. He had also said that the move to build the school there is to ensure children get access to quality education where they reside.

The senior official added that the new school will ensure that the number of children traveling to the coast to receive an education would be minimised. When completed, children from Orealla as well as Siparuta will attend the school.

As it relates to the school for Micobie, the decision was made last year following the deadly dorm fire in Mahdia in May. It was reported in the media that a decision of the Cabinet was made to construct a secondary school at Micobie that would cater to students from that community that were once residing at the dorms.

This publication understands that the new secondary school when completed at Jawalla will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. It will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.  Additionally, it will provide students in other communities such as Kamarang and Philipai with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school. While the government intends to build these new schools this year, currently constructions are ongoing on new schools such as the Kwebanna, Hosororo, Tuschen and Karasabai Secondary Schools, and the rebuilding of schools such as St. Mary’s Secondary School, St. George’s High School and Christ Church Secondary School.

