Govt. inks $28M to construct bridge at Early Childhood Centre

Mar 14, 2024 News

The Early Childhood Centre of Excellence (ECCCE) located at the University of Guyana (UG) campus.

Kaieteur News – The government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme recently signed a $28,638,435 contract to construct a bridge at the Early Childhood Centre of Excellence (ECCCE) located at the University of Guyana (UG), Turkeyen Campus.

The contract was signed with contractor R. Kisson Contracting Service, and the project would pave a way for easier access to the facility.

Kaieteur News had reported that the $161million Early Childhood Centre of Excellence was in November 2022 commissioned. The Centre was also a project funded by the Government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund Guyana (BNTF) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Contractor, R. Kisson Contracting Service alongside Project Manager of BNTF, Karen Roopchand signing the contract.

This publication understands that this institution is a childcare, teaching, and research facility offering developmental appropriate learning environments for children of students and staff of the University of Guyana and from the surrounding communities. The main mission of UG’s ECCE is to provide exemplary pedagogical practice and opportunities for research about the impact of early care, education, and development, including special education needs and/or disabilities. The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank which aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education.

