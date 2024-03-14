Govt. inks $28M to construct bridge at Early Childhood Centre

Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme recently signed a $28,638,435 contract to construct a bridge at the Early Childhood Centre of Excellence (ECCCE) located at the University of Guyana (UG), Turkeyen Campus.
The contract was signed with contractor R. Kisson Contracting Service, and the project would pave a way for easier access to the facility.
Kaieteur News had reported that the $161million Early Childhood Centre of Excellence was in November 2022 commissioned. The Centre was also a project funded by the Government through the Basic Needs Trust Fund Guyana (BNTF) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
This publication understands that this institution is a childcare, teaching, and research facility offering developmental appropriate learning environments for children of students and staff of the University of Guyana and from the surrounding communities. The main mission of UG’s ECCE is to provide exemplary pedagogical practice and opportunities for research about the impact of early care, education, and development, including special education needs and/or disabilities. The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank which aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 14, 2024CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride – GHE (1st innings 231-5) Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo misrepresented the criticisms that were being levied at the proposed construction of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]