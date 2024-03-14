Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Elderly man dies in wildfire at North West farm

Mar 14, 2024 News

A wild fire destroying vegetation in Region Nine

A wild fire destroying vegetation in Region Nine

Kaieteur News – A 93-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after a wildfire ripped through his farm at Parakies Village, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Alexander Josephine. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that the fire began ravaging his farm around 12:30 hrs. Josephine, according to reports, left his residence around 09:00hrs that day to attend to his farm. Family reportedly recalled receiving a call around 13:00 hours that he had sustained burns from a fire at his farm and had died. They immediately informed ranks at the Acquero Police Station.

When the lawmen and emergency responders arrived at the location they found Josephine lying motionless on his back with burns covering his body. His remains were taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where it was further examined before being placed in the hospital’s mortuary.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for Eagles heading into Day 2 

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for...

Mar 14, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  – GHE (1st innings 231-5)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Read More
Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of Jamaica 

Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of...

Mar 14, 2024

International athletes show keen interest in Kares CrossFit

International athletes show keen interest in...

Mar 14, 2024

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Forde

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup...

Mar 14, 2024

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor for Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor...

Mar 14, 2024

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Mar 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]