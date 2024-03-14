Elderly man dies in wildfire at North West farm

Kaieteur News – A 93-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after a wildfire ripped through his farm at Parakies Village, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Alexander Josephine. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that the fire began ravaging his farm around 12:30 hrs. Josephine, according to reports, left his residence around 09:00hrs that day to attend to his farm. Family reportedly recalled receiving a call around 13:00 hours that he had sustained burns from a fire at his farm and had died. They immediately informed ranks at the Acquero Police Station.

When the lawmen and emergency responders arrived at the location they found Josephine lying motionless on his back with burns covering his body. His remains were taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where it was further examined before being placed in the hospital’s mortuary.