CDEMA Project granted one-year extension

Kaieteur News – In a significant development, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) has been granted a one-year extension to the Targeted Support to CDEMA Project (TSCP) by Global Affairs Canada. This extension, provided at no additional cost, prolongs the project’s timeline until December 31, 2024.

According to a statement, the project was launched on March 1, 2019, with an initial funding of CAD $8 million from Canada. The TSCP aims to bolster Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) in the Caribbean region, with a specific focus on vulnerable populations, notably women and girls.

The TSCP encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at supporting the CDEMA system and its participating states. These include enhancing operational readiness for all hazards, improving gender responsiveness in programming, and facilitating community recovery efforts through the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund (CERF).

In response to the granting of the one-year extension, Deputy Executive Director of CDEMA, Lt. Col. Kester Craig thanked Global Affairs Canada for its continued commitment and support saying, “The Targeted Support to CDEMA Project has been instrumental in the execution of CDEMA’s mandate, by strengthening the Regional Response Mechanism and the internal capacity of CDEMA both in human resources and digital transformation efforts. Through the challenges, great strides have been made and will continue with the welcomed project extension.” Lt. Col Craig explained.

Despite encountering challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2021, the project has remained pertinent.

Head of Cooperation at Global Affairs Canada, Abebech Assefa acknowledged these challenges in granting the extension stating, “Canada recognizes the unprecedented level of impacts that the region has been experiencing, especially in 2020 and 2021. CDEMA has been called into action for more frequent and longer periods of time and so Canada is happy to approve this extension so that the important initiatives under the TSCP can be completed.”

The extension provides an opportunity to complete vital initiatives under the TSCP. With the unwavering dedication of CDEMA CU’s technical staff and support from Global Affairs Canada, significant strides have been made. These include the recruitment of technical positions to bolster capacity, the organization of Regional Search and Rescue Trainings, and the establishment of an e-learning platform.

Moreover, the project has played a pivotal role in strengthening disaster risk governance in the region by supporting coordination efforts and sector subcommittees. The extension reflects the enduring collaboration between Global Affairs Canada and CDEMA in fortifying resilience and preparedness in the Caribbean region.