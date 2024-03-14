Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Car mirror thief agreed to compensate victim

Mar 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old taxi driver who pleaded guilty to a simply larceny charge and agreed to compensate the victim, was placed on self-bail, when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Joseph Juman also known as ‘Bird’

Joseph Juman also known as ‘Bird’

Joseph Juman also known as ‘Bird’, a resident of 8th Street Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool, where the simple larceny charge was read to him. Juman pleaded guilty to the offence which alleges that on February 25, 2024, he stole a pair of rearview mirrors valued $70,000 and a ‘crown grill’ valued $55,000 at Chateau Margot Railway Embankment, ECD, property of Ghansham Laljie.

He was arrested on March 6, 2024 and was charged two days later for the offence. In light of the accused agreeing to compensate Laljie a sum of $125,000 he was then placed on self-bail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for Eagles heading into Day 2 

Half-centuries from Anderson, Imlach set up solid foundation for...

Mar 14, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  – GHE (1st innings 231-5)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Read More
Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of Jamaica 

Munisar, Latchman and company make light work of...

Mar 14, 2024

International athletes show keen interest in Kares CrossFit

International athletes show keen interest in...

Mar 14, 2024

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Forde

Guyana can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup...

Mar 14, 2024

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor for Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor...

Mar 14, 2024

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Barbados Auto Racing League is back at Bushy Park

Mar 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]