Car mirror thief agreed to compensate victim

Mar 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old taxi driver who pleaded guilty to a simply larceny charge and agreed to compensate the victim, was placed on self-bail, when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Joseph Juman also known as ‘Bird’, a resident of 8th Street Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool, where the simple larceny charge was read to him. Juman pleaded guilty to the offence which alleges that on February 25, 2024, he stole a pair of rearview mirrors valued $70,000 and a ‘crown grill’ valued $55,000 at Chateau Margot Railway Embankment, ECD, property of Ghansham Laljie.
He was arrested on March 6, 2024 and was charged two days later for the offence. In light of the accused agreeing to compensate Laljie a sum of $125,000 he was then placed on self-bail.
