Assuria Insurance continues support as sponsor for Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Mar 14, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with Assuria Insurance as a proud sponsor for the upcoming event on April 6th and 7th. With Assuria Insurance’s steadfast support for the third consecutive event, the competition will take place at the Aquatic Center and National Park Tarmac, hosting participants from United States, Europe, Suriname, French Guyana, Trinidad, Barbados, Bahamas, Netherlands and Guyana.
The Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship has become a beacon for fitness enthusiasts, drawing competitors from diverse backgrounds to showcase their skills and determination. This year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet, with athletes converging from various regions to compete in this exhilarating CrossFit competition.
“We are immensely grateful for Assuria Insurance’s continued support of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship,” said Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves, Event Organizer of the championship. “As a leading insurance provider in the Caribbean region, their commitment to our event speaks volumes about their dedication to promoting health, fitness, and community engagement. Together, we aim to inspire athletes from all corners of the globe to push their limits and celebrate the spirit of competition.”
Athletes and spectators alike can look forward to an electrifying weekend of competition, camaraderie, and inspiration at the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship. With participants hailing from across the Caribbean, United States, and Europe, the championship promises to be a truly international affair, showcasing the best in fitness and athleticism.
For more information about the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship and to join the excitement, visit the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship Facebook and Instagram pages.
