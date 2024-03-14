Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani in Cuba for tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani are currently in Cuba and will be competing in the Cuba International Tournament which will commence today, Thursday, March 14, 2024. They will compete in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

The Guyana Badminton Association extends their best wishes to the athletes and hope that they will emulate their winning streak as they did in the Trinidad & Tobago International when they cop three silver medals.

This tournament falls at the end of the Olympic qualifying period and as such athletes from around the world have entered to compete. Some countries participating are Ireland, Guatemala, Indonesia, India, Kenya, Malta, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Jamaica and Trinidad.

The GBA would like to thank the Guyana Olympic Association and the National Sports Commission for making this tournament possible.