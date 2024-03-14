Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani in Cuba for tournament

Latest update March 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur Sports – Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani are currently in Cuba and will be competing in the Cuba International Tournament which will commence today, Thursday, March 14, 2024. They will compete in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.
The Guyana Badminton Association extends their best wishes to the athletes and hope that they will emulate their winning streak as they did in the Trinidad & Tobago International when they cop three silver medals.
This tournament falls at the end of the Olympic qualifying period and as such athletes from around the world have entered to compete. Some countries participating are Ireland, Guatemala, Indonesia, India, Kenya, Malta, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Jamaica and Trinidad.
The GBA would like to thank the Guyana Olympic Association and the National Sports Commission for making this tournament possible.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 14, 2024CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 1…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride – GHE (1st innings 231-5) Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and his...
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Mar 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo misrepresented the criticisms that were being levied at the proposed construction of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]