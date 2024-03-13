West End Mall, Singh Brothers, Blue Spring Water and Money Tree Trading on board One Guyana T10 Softball Cup

Kaieteur Sports – West End Mall, Singh Brothers, Blue Spring Water and Money Tree Trading have supported the inaugural “One Guyana Inter-Region Ten10 Softball Cricket Cup” which is set to bowl off on Sunday, March 17, at several venues with matches slated to get underway from 09:00hrs.

The tournament will be played in an Open category, using the round-arm style, on a knockout basis.

According to a release from the organisers, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) has teamed up with Roraima Community Developers (RCD) to stage this tournament which will see basic softball cricket rules being applied.

Reports indicated that the regional coordinators are getting their grounds, players, umpires and scorers in order to ensure a prompt start.

Some 64 teams across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 have already registered and indications are there are likely to be several more before the draw takes place. The tournament is set to climax on Sunday, March 31 with all the regional winners meeting in the playoffs to battle for championship honours.

The tournament will see regional winners pocketing a cash prize of $80,000 and trophies, while there will also be incentive prizes for the runners-up, the best bowler/batsman and player of the final.

According to RCD, over $500,000 in cash and prizes will be given out in the playoffs to the winners, runners-up, third place, player of the series, player of the final, best bowler and best batsman, while player-of-the-match incentives will be given out for each game.

This tournament is a grassroots one and the aim is to return softball to the village level and to bring people together.

The regional coordinators are, Region 1-Sherlon 668-3657, Region 2-Basil Persaud 610-0842, Region 3 – Sadiek (WCD) 698-6406, Surijpaul (Wakenaan) 673-7748, Frank Satnarine (WBD) 615-5343, Region 4 – Fazal Khan 670-8114 and Darmin 668-2783, Region 5- Mahase on 626-1869 and Chris on 706-7073, Region 6 Teka 667-4121 or Omesh Sirikishun on 677-2826 and Region 10 Niles on 697-8306.

Roraima Community Developers can also be contacted on telephone or Whatsapp on 657-5612, or via email [email protected] for further details.

The tournament has so far received sponsorship from West Central Mall, Singh Brothers Contracting Services, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Blue Spring Water, Feroze Construction and Money Tree Trading.

The organisers are however hoping for more sponsors to come on board to ensure the success of the tournament which is also aimed to give back to the various regions in different ways that will benefit the youths.

A launching ceremony is expected to take place during the week, when a title brand holder is expected to be revealed.

The officials are hoping for full cooperation from the public and are encouraging spectators to come out and support their teams in the regional competitions. The tournament is being used as a stepping stone in bringing people together in unity through sports in building “ONE GUYANA.”