Rested Harpy Eagles look to restart tournament on high note versus Pride

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride

Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on Sunday as they prepare to face Barbados Pride from today when action resumes in the CWI Regional 4-Day Championship.

The defending champions spent a few weeks home, training and working on the necessary areas which showed up during the opening phases of the tournament.

With some essential rest time, mixed with team training sessions and simulations, Eagles departed shores this past weekend as they prepare to play a dangerous Barbados Pride franchise come today when the two face off at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

The champs also made a few slight changes with batsman Akshaya Persaud set to play his first game this season while Berbice speedster Nial Smith will make his return; as Guyana seek to shoot up the points table having ended the first couple rounds below the top 5 teams.

Guyana will have a few days in Antigua to acclimatize and prepare for the middle stages of the competition, where action is sure to pick up following an intense start.

Barbados Pride won their last match by 4 wickets against Jamaica Scorpions. West Indies Test Skipper and Pride captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, hit an amazing 142 in the last round.

Along with Shane Dowrich, Jomel Warrican, Shayne Mosely, Roshun Primus and others in form, Guyana will need to be wary of the looming threat.

The Harpy Eagles on the other hand, soared to a huge 221-run win over the West Indies Academy, putting the confidence level heading into this game on par.

Their match-winners thus far have been their bowlers. Both pace and spin primarily, have been the catalysts behind Guyana’s success, with their batting now clicking.

Spinners Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul and Kevin Sinclair, who hit a career-best 165 not out, will again be in the spotlight.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach and others have been coming around with the bat as of the last two rounds and will need to settle in over the next few days should the Eagles make a statement.

Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) will play Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Scorpions tackle West Indies Academy at Sabina Park, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will face the table leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval; with all matches bowling off at 10:00h respectively.