NDIA to purchase 3 new mini-excavators

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is looking to procure three new mini-excavators.

At the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 11 companies have bid for the contract. The companies submitted bids ranging from $32 million to $48 million for the procurement of the three machines.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Services’ dormitory located at the Children and Family Centre in Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown will be rehabilitated. The works are estimated to cost $10.9 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Repainting and minor repairs to Dorms building at Plum Park, Sophia.

Renovation works to Office Space at East and Lamaha Streets.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Procurement of three new mini excavators.

Rehabilitation of Blemont and Supply intake structures at Shanks Canal, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)

Drilling of potable water wells at No.1 and No.2 at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Drilling of potable water wells at Parika and Onderneeming in Region Two.

Drilling of potable water wells at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, and at Wales, WBD.

Drilling of potable water well in Cummings Lodge.