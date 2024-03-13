NDIA to purchase 3 new mini-excavators

Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is looking to procure three new mini-excavators.
At the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 11 companies have bid for the contract. The companies submitted bids ranging from $32 million to $48 million for the procurement of the three machines.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Services’ dormitory located at the Children and Family Centre in Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown will be rehabilitated. The works are estimated to cost $10.9 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Repainting and minor repairs to Dorms building at Plum Park, Sophia.
Renovation works to Office Space at East and Lamaha Streets.
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Procurement of three new mini excavators.
Rehabilitation of Blemont and Supply intake structures at Shanks Canal, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.
Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)
Drilling of potable water wells at No.1 and No.2 at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Drilling of potable water wells at Parika and Onderneeming in Region Two.
Drilling of potable water wells at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, and at Wales, WBD.
Drilling of potable water well in Cummings Lodge.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on...
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo misrepresented the criticisms that were being levied at the proposed construction of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]