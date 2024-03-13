Man on $50,000 bail for chopping neighbour

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was on Monday placed on $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a grievous bodily harm charge.

The accused, Aldrin Archibald, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse. He is accused of chopping a man about his body with a cutlass.

Archibald pleaded not guilty to the offence which alleged that on March 4, 2024 at Lane Avenue, West Ruimveldt he maliciously and unlawfully inflicted grievous bodily harm on Odinga Coxall.

According to the facts presented, Archibald and Coxall are neighbours and on March 4, 2024 between 10:00hrs and 11:00hrs, Coxall was at his reputed wife’s home talking with her mother, when the accused who was armed with a cutlass, reportedly barged into the apartment and chopped Coxall about his body.

After the chopping incident, Coxall called his boss who took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.

The victim was discharged from the hospital three days after.

Meanwhile, Archibald was arrested on March 4 when he admitted to the crime via an audio and video interview conducted by the police.

During Monday’s hearing, Archibald’s lawyer assured the court that he is not a flight risk while noting that he was granted station bail and appeared before the court to answer the charge. As a result, the attorney applied for bail to be granted in a reasonable sum.

In response, Magistrate Nurse placed Archibald on $50,000 bail on condition that he and Coxall be placed on bond to keep the peace. Further, Archibald is required to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every two weeks until the conclusion of the court matter.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 11, 2024.