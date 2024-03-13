Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Interpol issues arrest warrant for Suriname ex-president, Bouterse

Mar 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Interpol General Secretariat

Interpol General Secretariat

PARAMARIBO – The Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Suriname has initiated an official process to use the Interpol institute for the international identification of the convicted persons Desire Delano Bouterse and Iwan Leendert Dijksteel. At national level, they have already been traced by order of the Attorney General, and are now also included in the Interpol Red Notice list.

The Public Prosecution Service requests the cooperation of the public and the international community to provide information on the current whereabouts of the named convicts. Individuals with relevant information can contact the Military Police Criminal Investigation Department via telephone number

477642/ 472221, the Command Center at 115, or the Interpol General Secretariat.

Back in January, Surinamese authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Bouterse after he failed to turn himself in to start a prison sentence for involvement in the murder of 15 activists in 1982.

Former President of Suriname, Desire Delano Bouterse

Former President of Suriname, Desire Delano Bouterse

A three-judge panel in December last affirmed the convictions of Bouterse, 78, and four others in the execution of the government critics who included lawyers, journalists, union leaders, soldiers and university professors.

While Bouterse was ordered back in January to report to jail, his wife, Ingrid Bouterse-Waldring, had told journalists outside their home “He’s not going to turn himself in.”

Bouterse dominated politics in the former Dutch colony for decades and left office in 2020.

He has denied the charges but was sentenced to 20 years in prison. One of his co-defendants also failed to report to the prison.

“The public prosecutor’s office has started the process of tracing those convicted in the December 8 criminal case who have not reported to the penal institution as stated in the order for execution of sentences,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement back in January.

Advocates, including Sunil Oemrawsingh, president of an association of relatives of victims in the so-called December murders, and international observers said it was not surprising that Bouterse did not show.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rested Harpy Eagles look to restart tournament on high note versus Pride 

Rested Harpy Eagles look to restart tournament on high note versus...

Mar 13, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride  Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on...
Read More
Duke and Henery crowned 2024 Fitness Challenge ‘King and Queen’

Duke and Henery crowned 2024 Fitness Challenge...

Mar 13, 2024

Hickerson, Lowe, Ten Pow, Verwey among winners on day two

Hickerson, Lowe, Ten Pow, Verwey among winners on...

Mar 13, 2024

Entries close for Grand Phagwah One day Horserace Meet as over 65 horses entered

Entries close for Grand Phagwah One day Horserace...

Mar 13, 2024

GDA AGM set for March 30 at Dynasty

GDA AGM set for March 30 at Dynasty

Mar 13, 2024

Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th edition Guyana South America Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship

Guyana Breweries Inc., Smalta to sponsor 6th...

Mar 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]