Hickerson, Lowe, Ten Pow, Verwey among winners on day two

Woodpecker Junior National Championship 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Day two of the Woodpecker Products National Junior Squash Championship unfolded with remarkable performances at the Georgetown Squash Club on Camp Street. Highlighting the action-packed day were standout displays from budding talents like Zion Hickerson, Justin Ten Pow, Joshua Verwey and Kaylee Lowe across various age categories.

Starting with, the Girls’ Under-11 division, Tehani Munroe exhibited dominance, clinching a convincing 3-0 victory over Ella Fernandes. While, in the Boys’ Under-13 category, Zion Hickerson and Egan Bulkan showcased their prowess. Hickerson displayed skillful play in his match against Nidal Bacchus, securing an 11-2, 11-0, 11-4 win, while Bulkan triumphed 3-0 against Kristian Viapree.

The Boys’ Under-15 category witnessed Brenno Da Silva’s stellar performance as he outplayed Matthew Daby with scores of 11-3, 11-3, and 11-2. However, Richard Rodrigues later emerged victorious against Da Silva with an impressive 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 scoreline. Justin Goberdan and Justin Ten Pow also showcased their skills, with Ten Pow ultimately clinching the top seed after a thrilling encounter with Goberdan, ending 11-1, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4 in his favour.

Excitement escalated in the U17 and U19 divisions as Justin Ten Pow delivered a masterclass performance against Avian Wade in the U17 Boy’s, securing an 11-1, 11-4, 11-3 win. Blake Edwards also impressed with a 3-0 victory over Nandishraj Singh, who faced another defeat against Avian Wade later in the evening. Meanwhile, Joshua Verwey continued his winning streak from the opening day, defeating Justin Ten Pow 3-0 and later emerging victorious against Demetri Lowe with an 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 scoreline.

On the Girls’ side, Rylee Rodrigues showcased her skill against Emily Fung-a-Fat in the U17 category, securing a hard-fought victory with scores of 12-10, 11-7, 12-10. Additionally, a lone clash in the Female U19 division saw Kaylee Lowe emerge victorious against Georgiana Fernandes after a thrilling five-game battle, ending 3-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6.

The championship, sponsored by Woodpecker Products ‘Trophies and Sports’ and supported by E-Net, promises more thrilling action as it continues until March 16 at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.