GTA designates Joseph as Official Tourism Ambassador

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has proudly unveiled West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph as its official Tourism Ambassador.

In a recent announcement, the GTA highlighted Joseph’s outstanding performance in Australia, where he claimed a historic seven wickets for 68 runs, leading the West Indies to a remarkable victory in the second match of the two-test series.

Hailing from Baracara, Berbice, Joseph embodies unwavering determination, both on and off the field, according to the GTA. They recognize his exceptional talent and anticipate his continued success in the cricketing world.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Shamar Joseph as our Tourism Ambassador. He is about to embark on a journey to discover and showcase the best that Guyana has to offer,” said Kamrul Baksh, Director of Guyana Tourism Authority.

Baksh emphasised that Joseph’s dedication, resilience, and love for his homeland perfectly align with Guyana’s values, adding that the partnership is a strategic move to promote sports tourism and amplify tourism efforts.

The GTA and Joseph will collaborate on various projects, particularly focusing on initiatives leading up to the eagerly awaited ICC Men’s T20 cricket matches scheduled in Guyana.

Their partnership will include a range of promotional activities, such as educational sessions with students, promotional sweepstakes, and exploratory trips to Guyana’s stunning natural wonders.

The GTA expressed confidence that the collaboration will significantly enhance Guyana’s tourism profile.