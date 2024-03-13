GTA designates Joseph as Official Tourism Ambassador

Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has proudly unveiled West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph as its official Tourism Ambassador.
In a recent announcement, the GTA highlighted Joseph’s outstanding performance in Australia, where he claimed a historic seven wickets for 68 runs, leading the West Indies to a remarkable victory in the second match of the two-test series.
Hailing from Baracara, Berbice, Joseph embodies unwavering determination, both on and off the field, according to the GTA. They recognize his exceptional talent and anticipate his continued success in the cricketing world.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome Shamar Joseph as our Tourism Ambassador. He is about to embark on a journey to discover and showcase the best that Guyana has to offer,” said Kamrul Baksh, Director of Guyana Tourism Authority.
Baksh emphasised that Joseph’s dedication, resilience, and love for his homeland perfectly align with Guyana’s values, adding that the partnership is a strategic move to promote sports tourism and amplify tourism efforts.
The GTA and Joseph will collaborate on various projects, particularly focusing on initiatives leading up to the eagerly awaited ICC Men’s T20 cricket matches scheduled in Guyana.
Their partnership will include a range of promotional activities, such as educational sessions with students, promotional sweepstakes, and exploratory trips to Guyana’s stunning natural wonders.
The GTA expressed confidence that the collaboration will significantly enhance Guyana’s tourism profile.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4…Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Barbados Pride Kaieteur Sports – Following a short break and some time back home, the Guyana Harpy Eagles winged out on...
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo misrepresented the criticisms that were being levied at the proposed construction of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]