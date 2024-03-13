GDA AGM set for March 30 at Dynasty

Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) will conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 30th, 2024 at the Dynasty Sports Club, Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt.
The meeting will begin at 1pm (13:00hrs).
Pursuant to the GDA Constitution, the business of the AGM shall be, but not limited to –
Receive the Secretary’s report for the previous year.
▪ Decide on policies for the ensuing year.
▪ The presentation of Financial Reports.
▪ Appoint two Internal Auditors (if necessary).
▪ Discuss Motions submitted Member Clubs/Teams and to make resolutions.
▪ Amend, alter or rescind these rules (if necessary).
▪ Hold elections for Members of the Executive Committee (if necessary).
The public is invited.
