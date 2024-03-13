Entries close for Grand Phagwah One day Horserace Meet as over 65 horses entered

Metro hands over large trophy for feature event

Kaieteur Sports – Over 65 of Guyana top racehorses have taken entry for the eagerly anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Phagwah Horserace Meet. The event is slated for this Sunday March 17th at the KMTC, Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice racecourse.

With just a few days to go before the mega race day, horse owners, connections and turfites are rounding out preparations for the eagerly anticipated event. The meet, which is one of the premiere events on the horseracing calendar in Guyana, is expected to see an exciting and scintillating day of racing.

With the KMTC being touted as the top horseracing entities in Guyana, with most facilities in place, fans are eager for race day.

A number of sponsors are on board for the meet. The Colin Elcock Delmour Company Limited has joined the likes of Metro Company, Trophy Stall, Torginol Guyana Limited, the Balkarran Brothers and the Kennard Family among others.

With six races listed for the day and over $5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs one can expect an entertaining day at the races.

The Metro Stationery and Office Supplies, which is sponsoring the feature ‘C’ and Lower 1 mile event for a winning purse of $1M, has handed over a large trophy for the clash.

What a clash it is expected to be with the likes of Stolen Money, American Traveller, Bechan James, Cremore, Wild Texas Tom and Philin Echo slated to go.

The other races slated for the day are the H1 and Lower 6 furlongs match for a first prize of $500,000 and a trophy.

There is the Three years old Guyana Bred race with over $400,000 and a trophy, which is available for the 7-furlong event.

The other events are one for animals classified J and K and lower, one for L class open horses and the final event for L non-winners horses.

The top jockey, stable and trainer will be presented with trophies compliments of Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

The event will be conducted under the aegis of the KMTC.

Interested persons can make contact with Basil Bactowar on 661-7815, Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010, T. Jagdeo on 618-7278 or Isaac Dalloo on 689-0629 for more information.

Race time is 13:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)