Duke and Henery crowned 2024 Fitness Challenge ‘King and Queen’

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Fitness Challenge, a collaboration between the Guyana Fitness Games and KFC brand, concluded with resounding success at the National Park on Sunday. Among the standout performers were Christopher Henrey, Semonica Duke, Lieke Verwoerd, and Ramon Reishin, emerging victorious in their respective divisions.

Sponsored by KFC, the event drew over 30 elite athletes competing across four divisions: Men’s and Women’s Master’s events, as well as Men’s and Women’s Open events. The competition featured a range of challenging categories, including Deadlifts (DT), As Many Rounds (Reps) as Possible (AMRAP), the Moon-gazer, Overhead Squats, and the Final Burn events.

Christopher Henrey continued his streak of success from the previous year, securing first place in the Men’s division. Dominating the Men’s RX category, he completed 12 rounds of DT in an impressive 29 minutes and 20 seconds. Despite being edged out by Linden’s Omisi Williams in the AMRAP event, Henrey showcased his strength by lifting a total of 745lbs in the Overhead Squat event. He completed the Moon-gazer in 3 minutes and 44 seconds, wrapping up with the Final Burn in 9 minutes and 42 seconds.

In second place, Omisi Williams displayed commendable performance, closely trailing Henrey. Semonica Duke, a standout in the female fitness scene, claimed victory in the Women’s RX division with exceptional performances across the board. Her closest competitor, Delice Adonis, proved formidable in the Final Burn event.

Leike Verwoerd secured first place in the Women’s Masters division, followed by well-deserved second place to Fellon Cheung and Kim Pinas in third. The Men’s Masters division saw Ramon Rieskin dominating with a remarkable performance, while Raoul Moendir and Romelton Siland occupied second and third place spots, respectively.

The success of the event was made possible by the support of prominent entities such as Lucozade Energy, Genesis Fitness Gym, TechPro, Trophy Stall, Stars Rental, MVP Sports, Jamar Enterprise, Sterling Products Limited, Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI), Oasis Waters, I-Merch, Forrestor Lumber, Nutrasnax, and Team Mohamed’s.