De Stairway to Success Full ah Traps

Mar 13, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – De young people of Guyana are stuck in de career quicksand. Dem does start dem fuss wuk with nuff dreams of making it big. But dem dreams do not materialize.

First off, small businesses. Oh, dem cozy lil’ ventures where dreams go to nap forever. You start off hustlin’ and bustlin’ thinkin’… “One day I gon’ be big!” But nah, dat’s where dreams shrink, not grow. It’s like tryin’ to plant a tree in a teacup – ain’t no space for growth!

And medium-sized enterprises? More like medium-sized excuses! Dey actin’ like dey in a never-ending game of musical chairs, ‘cept dey all too scared to make a move. Ain’t nobody passing ’round de CEO baton anytime soon!

Now, let’s talk ’bout dem big fish in de business pond. Dey sittin’ on top like dey glued to de CEO chair! Ain’t no room for fresh faces, unless yuh come packin’ some serious clout or connections. It’s like trying to crash a VIP party without an invite – good luck with dat!

As fuh de public service. Dem promotions ’bout as rare as a humble politician! When was de last time yuh heard ’bout a promotion in de public service? Exactly! Dey holdin’ onto dem top spots like is a rare diamond.

But hey, who needs upward mobility when yuh got de lateral shuffle, right? ‘Round and ’round we go, where we stop, nobody knows! Just keep on spinnin’ dat career wheel of fortune and pray yuh don’t land on bankruptcy!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

