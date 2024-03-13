Latest update March 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Cop shot dead during search for prison escapee

Mar 13, 2024 News

Dead Police Sergeant, Alex Vaughn and Prison Escapee, Akeem Wong

Kaieteur News – A police sergeant was on Tuesday shot dead during a search at Karrau Village for prison escapee, Akeem Wong who is alleged to have killed a woman and her son at Saxacalli last week.

Dead is Sergeant, Alex Vaughn. Wong escaped from the Mazaruni Prison back in February this year.

It is unclear who shot the policeman, although reports suggest he was hit by friendly fire. In an initial statement, police detectives were deployed to the location to ascertain the circumstances/details of the shooting death of Sergeant Vaughn.

Last week Friday, 49-year-old David Gomes and 75-year-old Elizabeth Nellie Gomes of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown were brutally chopped to death.

Police suspect that the killings took place between 17:00hrs and 20:00hrs.

In a press statement, police had said that so far their investigations revealed that at around 10:00hrs, last Friday Gomes, his 6-year-old son and his mother travelled to Saxacalli Mission for three days to clean up their house and surroundings.

“According to David’s 6-year-old son, at around 15:00hrs Friday last, the suspect came to their house at Saxacalli and asked for something to eat and directions,” the police statement said.

Gomes gave the suspect something to eat and also drank Vodka with him.

The child reportedly said that the suspect spent some time at the family’s property. He told police that he later saw the suspect arming himself with a cutlass and chopping his father about his body. His grandmother, after observing what was happening, reportedly rushed to his father aid but the suspect also dealt her several chops about her body.

The boy told police that he was hiding under the bed during the entire ordeal.

After killing the mother and son, the suspect attempted to wash away the blood but ended up running away into nearby bushes when he heard a boat approaching.

The boy then reportedly located his father’s cell phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends asking for help.

Police were alerted and ranks were sent to the location to conduct investigations.

The investigators have since learnt that the prison escapee was seen in the area and at the Gomes’ property. It is believed that he is the killer.

Police learnt too that the suspect was also chopped during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, crime sleuths reported that the victims’ bodies bore multiple chop wounds to the head and other parts.

