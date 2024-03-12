Tournament presentation set for Easter Saturday at DCC

GFSCA DCB U19 Inter-Association Super50 Tournament

– Culminates with Champs GCA playing Combined XI in feature match

Kaieteur Sports – After hosting a successful Under-19 Super50 Tournament, the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) have earmarked Easter Saturday to host their festive feature match between champions Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) and a Combined XI from the rest of the association, followed by a major award ceremony.

Presentations for individual awards and to champs GCA, who stormed to the title this past weekend beating East Bank, will be complemented by what is likely to be a highly-competitive game between the aforementioned tournament winners and a combined all-star team.

Speaking on behalf of the DCB Competitions Committee, Shaun Massiah confirmed that Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will host the day’s activities, as organizers look to put on one final show as they bring down curtains on a successful youth tournament.

Massiah also confirmed that Easter Saturday’s festivities at DCC, including the final mouth-watering battle between GCA and the Combine team, will be Live-streamed for fans purposes.