Security officer on bail for possession of ammo without firearm licence

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $200,000, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to a charge of possession of ammunition without being a holder of a firearm licence.

The accused Osafo Deion Allen of Lot 27 North Sophia, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, who read the charge to him. He was charged for having in his possession 50 live rounds of 9mm Ammunitions, without being the holder of a firearm licence. The father of two pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the facts, on March 7, 2024 around 16:40hrs, ranks from Alberttown Police Station, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), acting on information received ventured off to Brickdam, where they made contact with Allen, who was at the time sitting in a vehicle, acting in a suspicious manner. After ranks identified themselves as police, a search was then conducted on Allen. Upon searching, ranks found in his left side pocket 50 live rounds of 9mm ammunition. Thereafter, Allen was reportedly asked if he was a holder of a firearm licence and he responded, “No.” He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and escorted to the Alberttown Police Station, where he was placed in custody.

The court heard that Allen is the supervisor at a security firm and is responsible for daily visiting locations of his security officers who have firearms belonging to the company, so he can check on the firearms and for those who need additional rounds, he would offer such.

The court was told that the ammunition found belong to the security company and not to Allen. The prosecutor had no objection to bail but suggested that bail is to be granted in a substantial amount. In light of this, Magistrate Nurse placed Allen on $200,000 bail and the case was adjourned to April 12, 2024.